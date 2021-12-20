Anshoomaann Sharma's acting in his debut film 'Code Name Abdul' has left the audiences spellbound

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/PNN): Actor Anshomaann Sharma's stunning character portrayal and exceptional display of acting in his debut Bollywood film 'Code Name Abdul' has grabbed a lot of attention and left the audiences spellbound. Anshoomaann starer 'Code Name Abdul', which hit the threatres recently, is a spy thriller portraying him as one of the ISI agents named Anwar Ali. The film stars Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead role.

When asked about working with Tanishaa Mukherji, the actor says, "I got the opportunity to drive the actress from New York to Philadelphia, where we shot the film." We talked about films and the types of projects we want to work on in the future while driving. She's down-to-earth and a joy to work with." Anshomaann said of his role models in the Hindi film industry, "I want to fashion my career like Ayushmann Khurrana." He is an actor and singer. He has made a name for himself in both fields, and he is one of the best performers in the industry today."

