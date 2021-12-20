Left Menu

Punjab: Farmers block rail tracks, demand complete loan waiver

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:53 IST

Farmers on Monday blocked rail tracks at several places in Punjab, demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centres farm laws.They also demanded the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested the laws.The train movement was affected in the state due to their rail roko agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. They said 27 trains were cancelled, 11 were short-terminated while 17 were halted.

Farmers on Monday blocked rail tracks at several places in Punjab, demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centre's farm laws.

They also demanded the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested the laws.

The train movement was affected in the state due to their "rail roko" agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. According to railway officials, over 55 trains were affected following the protest by farmers at Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. They said 27 trains were cancelled, 11 were short-terminated while 17 were halted. The cancelled trains included the Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650), Amritsar-Nanded Superfast (12422), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar-Howrah Express ( 13006), Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Express ( 12904), Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express ( 15212) and Amritsar-Dehradun Express ( 14632).

