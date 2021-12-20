Left Menu

Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 71.51 times on last day of share sale

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 161.22 times while that for Retail Individual Investors RIIs by 56.01 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers QIBs quota by 31.83 times.The initial public offer IPO of Supriya Lifescience was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Thursday on the back of a strong response from retail investors.The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:01 IST
Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 71.51 times on last day of share sale
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.51 times on the last day of share sale on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 1,03,89,57,138 shares against 1,45,28,299 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 161.22 times while that for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) by 56.01 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) quota by 31.83 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Thursday on the back of a strong response from retail investors.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

The company on Wednesday raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021