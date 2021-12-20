Left Menu

EU Commission authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission authorised on Monday the use of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union. "With five approved vaccines, the EU has a varied portfolio, based both on novel technologies, such as mRNA, and classic ones, like Novavax, which is protein-based," the head of the bloc's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter. The decision came shortly after the EU drugs regulator had recommended its approval.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:08 IST
The decision came shortly after the EU drugs regulator had recommended its approval. The vaccine can now be deployed in EU countries that have bought it, with deliveries expected to begin in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

