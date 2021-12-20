Left Menu

Jio adds 17.6 lakh mobile users in Oct; Airtel, VIL lose subscribers: TRAI data

Indias largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 17.6 lakh mobile subscribers in October 2021 while market rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost a cumulative 14.5 lakh users during the month, according to the latest data released by TRAI on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:13 IST
Jio adds 17.6 lakh mobile users in Oct; Airtel, VIL lose subscribers: TRAI data
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 17.6 lakh mobile subscribers in October 2021 while market rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost a cumulative 14.5 lakh users during the month, according to the latest data released by TRAI on Monday. The mobile subscriber base of Reliance Jio surged to 42.65 crore in October. The telco added 17.61 lakh mobile users during the month, the data showed.

The second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel lost 4.89 lakh mobile customers in October, and its subscriber base declined to 35.39 crore. As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) data, Vodafone Idea lost 9.64 lakh mobile subscribers and its user base dipped to 26.90 crore in October. The total number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 1,189.62 million (118.96 crore) at the end of October 2021, a monthly growth rate of 0.04 per cent.

Urban telephone subscription decreased to 658.83 million (65.88 crore) at the end of October 2021, but the rural subscription rose to 530.79 million (53.07 crore) during the same period, TRAI said. ''The overall tele-density in India decreased from 86.89 per cent at the end of September'21 to 86.86 per cent at the end of October'21,'' TRAI said in its monthly subscription data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021