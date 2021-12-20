Qatar Airways takes Airbus to UK court in A350 damage dispute

Qatar Airways said on Monday it had started proceedings in a UK court against European planemaker Airbus in a bid to resolve a dispute over surface damage to A350 passenger jets. "We have sadly failed in all our attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft," the Gulf airline said in a statement.

"Qatar Airways has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts." Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)