One MSRTC union withdraws from strike but protesting employees firm on not joining duty

One of the unions participating in the ongoing strike demanding a merger of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with the state government on Monday said it was withdrawing from the protest after receiving a written assurance on demands from state transport minister Anil Parab.

However, several employees, who have been protesting in Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, on Monday evening said the strike will continue till the merger demand is accepted.

Maharashtra Rajya Kanishtha Vetanshreni ST Kamgar Sanghatana president Ajaykumar Gujar, who announced that his union was withdrawing from the strike, also appealed to all staffers to resume duty by Wednesday.

He said the fight to get the undertaking to merge with the state government will continue, adding that he had held a detailed discussion on the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 17.

Gujar said his union will accept whatever verdict the court gives on the merger issue.

Staffers have been on strike since October 28, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus operations at all the 250 depots of the undertaking got affected.

''Whatever decision the court will give about the merger, it will be acceptable to both the parties. We had reached a consensus about it (with the government),'' Gujar said, adding that Parab has assured to discuss their another demand of giving MSRTC employees salaries on par with government employees.

Gujar said they have also demanded financial aid of 50 lakh to the kin of the employees, who committed suicide and a job to their legal heirs in MSRTC.

Parab said discussions were held with Gujar and other office-bearers of his union in the presence of MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe and other officials. MSRTC stated in a release that employees will resume duties from Tuesday though Gujar said the joining date is December 22.

''The merger of MSRTC was the main issue which is pending before the high court-appointed committee. Whatever report the committee will submit, it will be acceptable to both of us. It will be acceptable to MSRTC and the employees. This is decided in today's meeting,'' Parab told reporters.

He said the government is ready for holding discussions with MSRTC employees on their demand that they should be given salaries on par with the employees of the state government.

He said that the union's other demand was to withdraw the disciplinary action taken by the government against the striking employees.

''We have assured to roll back the action taken against the employees once the operation of depots resumes after they rejoin duty,'' Parab said.

However, the decision about the employees, against whom criminal cases have been filed, will be taken after the completion of legal proceedings.

Underlining that the state government had already assured to pay salaries to MSRTC employees before the 10th day of every month, Parab said they have also agreed to discuss their other demands like medical insurance coverage. ''We have assured to bring a proposal in MSRTC's meeting about providing jobs to a legal heir of employees (who had killed themselves) and discuss the issue there. Police reports of such suicide cases are being demanded,'' the minister said.

He also appealed to MSRTC employees to rejoin duty as lakhs of passengers across the state are facing a lot of hardship in the absence of bus services.

