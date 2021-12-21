Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition asks civilians to immediately evacuate Sanaa airport -Al Arabiya TV

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:11 IST
Saudi-led coalition asks civilians to immediately evacuate Sanaa airport -Al Arabiya TV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen asked civilians on Monday to immediately evacuate Sanaa international airport, in the Yemeni capital controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.

The coalition called on the workers of international and humanitarian organisations in the airport to immediately evacuate as it has taken "legal measures to deal with the threat operationally," Al Arabiya TV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021