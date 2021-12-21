Saudi-led coalition asks civilians to immediately evacuate Sanaa airport -Al Arabiya TV
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:11 IST
- Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen asked civilians on Monday to immediately evacuate Sanaa international airport, in the Yemeni capital controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
The coalition called on the workers of international and humanitarian organisations in the airport to immediately evacuate as it has taken "legal measures to deal with the threat operationally," Al Arabiya TV said.
