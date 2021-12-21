Left Menu

IMF executive board extends debt service relief for 25 low-income countries

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 05:13 IST
IMF executive board extends debt service relief for 25 low-income countries

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board has extended Fund debt service relief for 25 eligible low-income countries for another three months until April 13, 2022.

The approval of the fifth and final tranche of debt service relief totaling about $115 million follows four prior tranches approved in April and October of 2020 and 2021, the IMF said in a statement on Monday. The tranche completes the two-year COVID-related debt service relief first approved in April 2020, providing relief worth about $964 million to eligible countries.

Countries receiving debt service relief in the fifth tranche under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust include Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, and Tajikistan.

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021