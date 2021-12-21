Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 21

Italian luxury fashion company Zegna went public in New York on Monday after combining with a U.S. special purpose acquisition company at an estimated enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The coronavirus vaccine developed by Novavax has been approved for use in the EU by the European Commission, boosting the fortunes of the U.S. biotech after months of delays and manufacturing issues.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 06:12 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Swedish e-scooter start-up Voi to list next year https://on.ft.com/3moZ2yj Italy's Zegna fashions New York listing in $3bn SPAC deal https://on.ft.com/3EfkbB2

Europe approves Novavax Covid shot https://on.ft.com/3FiDo6a Overview

Swedish mobility start-up Voi Technology has announced plans to go public in 2022, as its U.S. rivals list and competition for UK e-scooter trials causes consolidation in the market. Italian luxury fashion company Zegna went public in New York on Monday after combining with a U.S. special purpose acquisition company at an estimated enterprise value of $3.1 billion.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Novavax has been approved for use in the EU by the European Commission, boosting the fortunes of the U.S. biotech after months of delays and manufacturing issues. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021