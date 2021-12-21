Left Menu

China Matters Shows the Innovative Apple-Growing in Yantai

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- Yantai, a coastal city in north China, has been known by its high-quality apple varieties and a history of apple growing for over 150 years. American video journalist Jack Klumpp is looking for Yantais story of planting apples from past to present.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-12-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 09:59 IST
China Matters Shows the Innovative Apple-Growing in Yantai
  • Country:
  • China

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yantai, a coastal city in north China, has been known by its high-quality apple varieties and a history of apple growing for over 150 years. With the label of ''Yantai apples'' worth US$2.35 billion, the city contributes a whopping 50% of China's exported apples to the rest of the world.

From planting China's oldest apple variety to developing modern varieties with better flavor and taste, Yantai has given brand-new meaning to its apple plantation.

Back in 1871, the coastal city's ideal geographic location, climate and soil inspired an American missionary to grow China's first apples here, which were called ''White Winter Pearmain.'' Being the first Chinese city to grow apples, Yantai is constantly making new advances in apple cultivation and creating new varieties and strains, diversifying consumers' selection of apples. American video journalist Jack Klumpp is looking for Yantai's story of planting apples from past to present. He also experiences first-hand the core of China's modern apple industry. In the coastal city, Jack heads over to a massive apple orchard and tries picking the wildly popular Red Fuji apple. He tries a variety of apples grown in Yantai and gets to know their unique characteristics. At a laboratory of breeding new apple varieties, Jack observes the cutting-edge cultivation methods to detoxify apples saplings, which helps to create healthier plants. Contact: Li Siwei Tel：+8610-68996566 E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.com YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/MWpm6kPSBxs Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWpm6kPSBxs Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021