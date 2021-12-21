Innovation to Scale - reimagining the digital payments narrative through innovation

- Lyra India partners with IAMAI for Digital Money 2021 MUMBAI, India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the favorable regulatory climate, government's initiative, eCommerce growth, ever-growing enthusiastic customer base and not to forget, the Pandemic, India's digital payment system has witnessed tremendous growth taking India to the fore of digital payment innovation! As the established and the new age players started introducing innovative fintech technologies for merchants as well as customers, the concerns about the sustainability and consistency of existing and new operations still remain.

To address these concerns and to reimagine the digital payments narrative through innovation, IAMAI with Lyra as a title partner arranged the 14th edition of Digital Money, a two-day virtual conference for Fintechs and digital payment players.

The conference took place virtually on 1st and 2nd December in the presence of many national and international stalwarts from the Fintech industry, banking & non-banking sectors, and payment solution providers. In line with the theme, 'Innovation to the Scale', the conference was arranged around two tracks, 'Innovation' and 'Scale' with insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside charts participated by pioneers from fintech and financial institutes.

Lyra Network India being an established leader in securing e-commerce and proximity payments and as a title partner for the event took an active part in panel discussions and hosted a booth at the event.

The keynote on an opening day, i.e. 1st December was given by Mr. Christophe Mariette, Chairman at Lyra Network India. The keynote was themed as, 'Creating secure, scalable, innovative digital payment solutions catering to the needs of the market'. Highlighting the importance of secure, scalable, reliable, and innovative digital payment solutions, Mr. Mariette stated the importance of creating a successful fintech payment system is more than just offering a seamless mode of accepting online payments. ''To revolutionize the world of payment by bringing an innovative spirit and new technologies to the market is Lyra's ever-lasting goal'', he stated.''In India's dream to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and journey towards the no cash economy from less cash economy, Lyra stands with the vision to offer frictionless, secure, and easy to handle payment acceptance solutions,'' he added further.

A captivating panel discussion on 'Merchant Acquiring in regulated environment-Building a viable business solution', was moderated by our MD & CEO, Mr. Rajesh Desai. Once less glamorized, merchant acquiring has evolved over the past decade from a legacy processing and hardware business to a full-stack software and merchant services solution. The discussion revolved around the evolution of merchant acquiring, the effect of the pandemic, new regulations, trends in merchant behavior, with the panelists from banking and non-banking background.

Mr. Mannoj Varma, Product head, Lyra Network India took a part as a panelist in a visionary and informative panel discussion on 'Furthering Digital Payments Revolution in India'. The session was focused on innovations and developments in the Indian Digital Payment space and how digital payments as a part of India's finance system can transform the growth potential of the Indian economy.

About Lyra Network India: Started in 2007, in Mumbai, India, Lyra Network India is a leader in securing e-commerce and proximity payments. Actively working in the sectors like Payment Gateway Services, Banking Solutions, White Label Solutions, Lyra offers highly secure payment acceptance solutions like Lyra EPOS, SIM Solution, PoS Routing Solution, Payment Switch, WhatsApp Payment Solution, and many more add-on innovative services in the payment processing field. By offering a stable, robust one-stop-shop for banks, customers, e-commerce platforms, and all types of businesses, Lyra's unique technology reduces transaction time and enables cost saving for its users, ensuring complete data security to acquirers and acts as a single gateway to handle multiple connections and multiple protocols.

Lyra's Key Figures: • Over 10 billion payments secured and transmitted • Over 1,20,000 e-merchants • Over 14,00,000 PoS devices • Processing 16 million connections per day • SSL certified, EMV 3D2.0 secured and PCI DSS V 3.2.1 compliant services

