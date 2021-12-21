Left Menu

China, HK stocks rise on property rebound; livestreaming platforms drop

China and Hong Kong equities rose on Tuesday, as real estate stocks extended their rebound amid growing signs of marginal policy easing by Beijing to prevent a hard landing of the sector.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-12-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 10:25 IST
China, HK stocks rise on property rebound; livestreaming platforms drop
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong equities rose on Tuesday, as real estate stocks extended their rebound amid growing signs of marginal policy easing by Beijing to prevent a hard landing of the sector. ** However, China's video and live-streaming platforms listed in Hong Kong slumped, after Beijing fined internet celebrity Viya for tax evasion, stoking fears of fresh crackdowns.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 4,888.75 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,608.48 points. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.5% to 22,865.96 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7%.

** The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more than 4% to a nearly two-month high, having rebounded almost 20% from its November low. An index tracking Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers rose roughly 2%. ** Sentiment in the sector was bolstered by growing signs of government support, as Beijing seeks to prevent a contagion from the financial woes at China Evergrande Group and several other heavily indebted developers.

** China is urging large private and state-owned property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday. ** Shares of Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd jumped as much as 21.7% after the Chinese developer said certain bondholders have agreed to a payment delay.

** Bucking the broader trend, several major video and live-streaming platforms declined. ** Bilibili tumbled more than 6%, Kuaishou Technology lost as much as 4%, while Alibaba Group, which owns the e-commerce Taobao Live platform, dropped 1.5%.

** China has cracked down on a range of industries including e-commerce, property, education, and online gaming this year. Tighter scrutiny will likely continue in 2022, but clearer rules will give investors some certainty about the regulatory environment. ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021