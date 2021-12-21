China, HK stocks rise on property rebound; livestreaming platforms drop
China and Hong Kong equities rose on Tuesday, as real estate stocks extended their rebound amid growing signs of marginal policy easing by Beijing to prevent a hard landing of the sector.
China and Hong Kong equities rose on Tuesday, as real estate stocks extended their rebound amid growing signs of marginal policy easing by Beijing to prevent a hard landing of the sector. ** However, China's video and live-streaming platforms listed in Hong Kong slumped, after Beijing fined internet celebrity Viya for tax evasion, stoking fears of fresh crackdowns.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 4,888.75 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,608.48 points. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.5% to 22,865.96 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7%.
** The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more than 4% to a nearly two-month high, having rebounded almost 20% from its November low. An index tracking Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers rose roughly 2%. ** Sentiment in the sector was bolstered by growing signs of government support, as Beijing seeks to prevent a contagion from the financial woes at China Evergrande Group and several other heavily indebted developers.
** China is urging large private and state-owned property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday. ** Shares of Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd jumped as much as 21.7% after the Chinese developer said certain bondholders have agreed to a payment delay.
** Bucking the broader trend, several major video and live-streaming platforms declined. ** Bilibili tumbled more than 6%, Kuaishou Technology lost as much as 4%, while Alibaba Group, which owns the e-commerce Taobao Live platform, dropped 1.5%.
** China has cracked down on a range of industries including e-commerce, property, education, and online gaming this year. Tighter scrutiny will likely continue in 2022, but clearer rules will give investors some certainty about the regulatory environment. ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan renminbi)
