BCT Digital ranks among Chartis Research's top 100 RiskTech companies, globally

BCT Digital, the fintech company of Bahwan CyberTek Group, announced that it has been listed and ranked amongst the top 100 RiskTech companies by Chartis Research in its recently published RiskTech100 2022 report. For the last 15 years, Chartis has been undertaking a comprehensive study of the capabilities of RiskTech vendors worldwide, analyzing their operations, strategies, and products, and ranking top 100 firms globally.

The Chartis' report highlights the strength, versatility, and market heft of both established providers and new entrants. The ranking report recognizes BCT Digital's pioneering risk management product suite 'rt360'. Click here to access the report.

Enterprises worldwide are now challenged with newer forms of risks to be tackled more than ever before. Covid-19 and rapid penetration of digital channels have accentuated this situation and brought to light the need to guard against Cyber Risks, IT Security Risks, Data Privacy, and Financial Crime, and Business Continuity disruption. The rt360 product suite has rapidly evolved over the years to address such a wide range of new generation risks, through its cloud-ready, domain-centric, and scalable product range in Credit Risk, GRC, and Model Risk Management domains. The product suite rests on a solid foundation of micro-service-based architecture, coupled with new-age enablement like Real-Time Monitoring, AI/ ML, and data analytics, in order to provide a holistic, proactive risk monitoring and intervention platform. It caters to region-specific regulatory requirements and has found wide acceptance globally. ''We, at BCT Digital, are excited to be ranked in the top 100 RiskTech companies by Chartis Research, as it recognizes our efforts to empower banks and financial institutions to tackle all types of risks and complete their digital transformation,'' says Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital. ''Further, being ranked in the RiskTech100® report this year is a testimony of our teams' untiring efforts and contribution. It demonstrates our growth strides, focus on global markets and industries, ability to build products in anticipation of newer risks. We look forward to continuing this momentum in our effort to assist companies in their digital transformation and growth journey''.

''A Rising Star in last year's RiskTech100®, BCT Digital, Bahwan CyberTek Group makes its debut in this year's ranking, thanks to robust growth in several risk areas,'' said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. ''The company's burgeoning GRC business, focus on hiring the right people to build out its Model Risk, GRC and Credit Risk units, and investments in cloud-ready product suites, are also reflected in its ranking this year.'' BCT Digital was also recognized as a category leader in the RiskTech Quadrant for MRM solutions 2021, in their GRC Solutions 2021. About BCT Digital BCT Digital is a global FinTech company focusing on the risk management and regulatory needs of the banking and finance sector (BFSI), on a global scale. BCT Digital aims to drive digital transformation for banks and FIs through its risk management product suite rt360. The core of BCT Digital's offerings lies in the ability to identify gaps and build products that are both specifically suited to India and yet scalable to the global markets. For more information, visit www.bctdigital.ai

