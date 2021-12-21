Left Menu

IMF, Mozambique to discuss credit facility in January

Mozambique suffered its first economic contraction in three decades in 2020, but growth was set to reach 2.2% this year and was projected at 4% in the long term, before accounting for the realisation of hefty liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves, which should deliver an even sharper increase, the IMF said. Massive gas finds have seen Mozambique emerge as a potential major global LNG exporter, but graft scandals and the insurgency have dented or threatened the promised benefits.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 12:09 IST
IMF, Mozambique to discuss credit facility in January
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund and authorities in Mozambique will begin discussing an extended credit facility for the southern African nation in January, the fund said on Tuesday.

One of the world's most impoverished countries, Mozambique sits on massive gas reserves as it grapples with a hefty debt burden, an Islamist insurgency and the impact of COVID-19. The programme would aim to help ease financing pressures as Mozambique recovers from the pandemic, support poverty reduction and equitable growth, as well as catalyse additional development financing, the Fund said.

"Staff stand ready to commence negotiations in late January 2022, in accordance with the authorities' preferred timeline," the IMF said in a statement after a staff visit to the country. Mozambique suffered its first economic contraction in three decades in 2020, but growth was set to reach 2.2% this year and was projected at 4% in the long term, before accounting for the realisation of hefty liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves, which should deliver an even sharper increase, the IMF said.

Massive gas finds have seen Mozambique emerge as a potential major global LNG exporter, but graft scandals and the insurgency have dented or threatened the promised benefits. The IMF warned the long-term outlook was shaped by LNG production but faced risks, such as vulnerability to climate change and a deterioration in the security situation, which could delay or stop LNG projects.

Fiscal pressures are acute, it added, with economic difficulties of state-owned enterprises and public debts at the centre of a corruption scandal representing risks. Mozambique is disputing in the courts the validity of some of the debt, including a loan of $622 million from investment bank Credit Suisse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021