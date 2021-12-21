HMSI initiates exports of NAVi bike to US market

Left Menu

The product that originated from India is garnering a cult following with great success in overseas markets.HMSI started NAVi exports in 2016. Since then, the company has dispatched over 1.8 lakh to 22 diverse export markets led by Asia, Middle East and Latin America.

21-12-2021
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has initiated exports of NAVi bike via Honda de México to the US market.

HMSI had commenced export of NAVI CKD kits to Mexico in July 2021 and has so far dispatched over 5,000 kits to the country. ''The NAVi deliveries to the US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India,'' HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

Honda NAVi is a crossover, which combines the advantages of a scooter with the characteristics of a motorcycle. The product that originated from India is garnering a cult following with great success in overseas markets.

HMSI started NAVi exports in 2016. Since then, the company has dispatched over 1.8 lakh to 22 diverse export markets led by Asia, Middle East and Latin America.

