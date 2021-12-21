Left Menu

Bigger fries off the menu as Japan McDonald's faces supply crunch

The company is seeing delays in potato shipments due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as from shipping disruptions in Canada.

McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said on Tuesday it would suspend the sale of medium- and large-sized french fries for a week starting on Friday due to supply chain bottlenecks. The company is seeing delays in potato shipments due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as from shipping disruptions in Canada. The potatoes used for the french fries are imported from North America, it said.

The popular fast-food company said french fries in small sizes will continue to be on sale. The company did not quantify the financial impact of the temporary suspension.

