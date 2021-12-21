Waaree Energies supplies 2 MW solar modules to DK Solar and Ventures Pvt Ltd

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies, India's leading solar PV module manufacturer, has Supplied 335 Wp Poly solar modules for a project developed by, DK solar and Ventures Pvt Ltd for M/S Talco Dindigul Tanners Enviro control system pvt. Ltd. The size of the project is 2 MW located at Dindigul, Tamilnadu. Waaree has supplied 2 MW of solar modules for this project. The project has been commissioned in April 2021 & finance for this was taken from Citi Bank on non-Recourse basis.

WAAREE Energies Ltd is one of India's leading Solar PV Module manufacturer with capacity of 2 GW'sat its facilities in Surat, Tumb and Nandigram in Gujarat. Currently WAAREE has India's largest sales and service network with 388+ franchises across India.

Having multiple global certifications, WAAREE aims to ensure Environmental Safety and Quality measures and performs multiple tests at various manufacturing stages. The vision of WAAREE Energies is to provide quality, cost-effective sustainable energy solutions across markets it provides EPC services, project development & rooftop solutions.

About WAAREE Energies Ltd: WAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, founded in 1989 with headquarters in Mumbai, India. It has Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW at its plants in Gujarat. WAAREE has its presence in over 388 locations nationally through its franchisees.

