Left Menu

European shares rise after Monday's bruising sell-off

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:09 IST
European shares rise after Monday's bruising sell-off
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rebounded on Tuesday after a bruising sell-off in the previous session, with a jump in commodity stocks offsetting concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.9% as of 0821 GMT, with miners and oil stocks leading gains on the back of higher copper and crude prices amid a slight upturn in risk appetite. Semiconductor and chip stocks ASML Holding, ASM International, Infineon Tech and STMicroelectronics rose around 2% each after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology beat market expectations in its trading update.

Sporting goods makers Adidas and Puma added 1.2% and 1.0% following Nike's quarterly beat. Sanofi slipped 0.1% after announcing it will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals for about $1 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021