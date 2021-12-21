Renault rolls out 'Workshop on Wheels Lite' initiative

French automaker Renault has rolled out a 'workshop on a wheel-like initiative to offer minor service, repairs and other related works in rural and remote areas, the company said on Tuesday.

The Workshop on Wheels-Lite is an extension of the Workshop on Wheels launched in 2016 to offer servicing of Renault vehicles in most areas across the country.

In its 10th year of operation, the company, in a statement here, said a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with a toolbox to undertake minor service, repairs, and other related jobs would be provided to all Renault vehicles.

The Workshop on Wheels Lite would boost Renault's sales network of over 530 touchpoints, which now includes more than 250 (Workshop on Wheels) and (Workshop on Wheels Lite) locations across the country, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)