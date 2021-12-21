Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:58 IST
RS Filmcraft infuses Rs 378 cr in Go Digit General Insurance
Go Digit General Insurance has received capital infusion of nearly Rs 378 crore from R S Filmcraft, the new-age general insurance company said on Tuesday.

RS Filmcraft (OPC) has invested Rs 50 million (Rs 377.91 crore) in Go Digit General Insurance, the insurer said in a release.

Go Digit is a four-year-old general insurance company which has crossed the 20 million (2 crore) customer mark.

''RS Filmcraft believes in Digit's mission of making insurance simple, especially for laypersons who may not understand legal jargon or complicated paperwork,'' Kamesh Goyal, the Chairman and founder of Digit Insurance, said.

Bengaluru-headquartered Go Digit has raised funding amounting to around Rs 990 crore from its parent company Go Digit Infoworks Services Pvt Ltd, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

The insurer has raised multiple rounds from growth equity investors — Faering Capital, TVS Capital and A91 Partners. It has raised around Rs 735 crore so far.

Go Digit has tie-ups with companies such as Cleartrip, Sterling Holidays, SOTC and Policybazaar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

