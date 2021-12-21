Left Menu

MSN Group's US subsidiary completes maiden audit by USFDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:00 IST
Homegrown pharmaceuticals entity MSN Group on Tuesday said its US-based wholly-owned subsidiary has successfully completed its maiden audit by the USFDA with zero observations.

The dosages facility of MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc, based out of Piscataway, New Jersey, was established to bolster the group's product portfolio as well as contract development and manufacturing services in the US and several other key regulatory markets, the company said in a statement.

On the successful audit by the USFDA, the group said, ''This is a major accomplishment for us. It augments the core strategy of establishing ourselves as a preferred contract development and manufacturing service provider globally, offering end-to-end drug manufacturing services''.

''Besides helping us to deepen our presence in the US market, it will enable us to make high-quality generics affordable and accessible to the patients swiftly and efficiently,'' it added.

Hyderabad-based MSN Group said it has filed over 130 abbreviated new drug applications with the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). It has a product portfolio of over 450 active pharmaceutical ingredients and more than 300 formulations spanning 35 major therapies.

