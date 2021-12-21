Godrej Appliances eyes 30 pc revenue from health, hygiene product segment by 2022-23

Godrej Appliances, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, on Tuesday said it is eyeing 30 per cent revenue from its health and hygiene solutions by 2022-23.

To cater to this increasing demand in the health and hygiene, the brand has introduced advanced nano disinfection technology to its range of frost-free refrigerators, for which the company has also filed a patent.

“Since last year, we have introduced multiple products with cutting edge technologies for germ protection. “Currently, the health and hygiene segment contributes around 12 per cent to our overall revenue and we aim to strengthen our market position and increase our health-oriented solutions further to 30 per cent by next financial year,” Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi told reporters at a virtual conference.

The advanced nano disinfection technology to its range of frost-free refrigerators, launched this month, is a premium product and will be available pan-India in 244-350 litres capacity starting from Rs 29,000 from January 2022, Nandi said.

It uses a special anti-germ nano coating in the air flow duct of the refrigerator. The air passing through this duct gets disinfected and as it circulates, it controls microbial activity in the enclosed refrigerator compartment, further disinfecting food surfaces in the refrigerator.

Earlier this year, Godrej Appliances had introduced the T-series air conditioners with a special nano-coated anti-viral filtration technology which disinfects 99.9 per cent viral and bacterial particles, Godrej Eon Dishwashers with technologies such as anti-germ UV-ion technology, steam wash and anti-bacterial filters and 5 Star BEE rated Godrej Eon Magnus washing machines with GermShield technology that disinfects over 99.99 per cent germs and coronavirus.

Besides, the company had also launched Godrej ViroShield, a UVC based disinfecting device to eliminate coronavirus and germs from surfaces of almost all daily usage articles. ''We are continuously working on strengthening our health and hygiene product portfolio mostly through our in-house research and development and collaborations with premium institutes like IITs. We make an overall annual investment of 5 per cent from our revenue for R&D and developing new technologies and products,'' Nandi added.

