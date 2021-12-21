This Christmas & New Year, experience exquisite Holiday gifting collection by Ferns N Petals

- FNP experiences an exponential rise of 73% in gifting orders this holiday season - FNP is experiencing an average of 500+ orders per day in the Christmas Holiday gifting - Dry cakes and Christmas hampers makes the most popular category for this festive season NEW DELHI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Christmas & New Year is around the corner, Gifting giant, Ferns N Petals introduces an exquisite range of holiday gifting collection. Celebrating the true intent of 'giving' this festive season, convey the messages in an extraordinary way by choosing from personalized gifting range of Christmas & New Year gifts from Ferns N Petals.

Ferns N Petals is a pioneer in providing gifts for every kind of occasion and celebration. Exquisite Christmas and New Year, holiday gifting collection is available in 120+ countries and can opt for same day express deliveries to send sweet surprises to loved ones within the comfort of their homes. Explore from designer to personalized well lit cushions, mugs with those Christmassy prints enlightening those festive feels, to dry cakes and merry Christmas hampers for loved ones.

On this Festive occasion, Mr. Paritosh Bindra, AVP- Category at Ferns N Petals, said, ''At Ferns N Petals, it has been our constant endeavor to come up with exclusive Christmas gifts & Hampers for our patrons. We are growing at an exponential rate of 73% in comparison to last year with an average of 500+ orders per day in the Christmas-holiday gifting category. Our popular categories are dry cakes followed by chocolates and Christmas products like Wish tree, Christmas tree etc. We have expanded in existing categories via increasing the depth and serviceability of top selling products and have introduced new range in Balloon Decorations. We are experiencing an aggressive growth in Dry cakes, Gift Hampers, Exotic Sweets and Dry Fruits for Christmas & New Year's.'' The exchange of gifts and thoughtful greeting cards with loved ones is perhaps one of the most important customs of all. In addition to exchanging gifts, at Ferns N Petals, choose to shop for home décor items which can give an absolute face lift to this Christmas celebration. Browse from several Christmas gift ideas online to the X-mas tree, Santa caps, lights, candles, bells and other decoration items to beautifully accessorize your home and make the auspicious occasion memorable.

Christmas Gift Hampers | Choose from gorgeous gift hampers that consist of various edible and non-edible things. Among edible things, one will find chocolates, dry fruits, roasted nuts, fresh fruits, cookies, biscuits, etc. Among non-edible things, one will find spa materials, makeup items, and cosmetics. So, get gift hampers for loved ones can be chosen depending on their choices.

Personalised Gifts | To convey heartfelt love for someone, nothing can come closer to the appeal of personalized gifts. These gifts range from mugs, cushions, LED cushions, lamps, key chains, pen stand, etc. All one needs to do is share some high-resolution images of friends or relatives with the team to get these amazing products as Christmas gifts.

Cakes for Christmas | Cakes would be the best gifts for Christmas festival because of the ancient tradition of eating cakes on this day. One can find the Christmas special fruit cake, plum cake, Dundee cake, rum n raisin cake, along with fondant cake, cheesecake, cream cake, etc. in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, pineapple, red velvet, truffle, etc.

Flowers |This Christmas day, present flowers as gifts for friends and relatives. Find roses, chrysanthemums, carnations, lilies, orchids, or daisies in various colors and arrangements to surprise loved ones on this holy occasion of Christmas.

Christmas Plants | Spread positivity in the air by gifting plants to loved ones. There will be more oxygen in the air, less toxin in the atmosphere, and the space where the plants are kept would also be beautified. Check out the stunning varieties of plants on the website to order.

Photo Frame | A photo frame is always a nice gift because that always reminds one of the past happy times of life. At Ferns N Petals, find metal and wooden photo frames that one will simply love.

Home Decor Items | One can find gorgeous home decor items like photo frames, mugs, plants, side table accessories, small drawers, etc. There are also lamps and candles that can be ordered as gifts for Christmas.

Chocolates | Chocolates | Express love and respect towards people. One can get a box of chocolates, bouquet of chocolates, or combo of chocolates with other products like mug, plant, flowers, or cakes.

Personalize boxes with Christmas theme based baskets, add personal notes/cards to convey messages meaningfully. Personalize favorite handbags, to card holders to wallets and more and make it 'yours forever'.

About the Company: Ferns N Petals came into existence in 1994 that has grown to be the Largest Gifting Portal in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Mr.Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 11 verticals under the FNP World. These verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising, FNP E-commerce – India| UAE| Singapore, FNP Cakes 'N' More, FNP Venues, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, Sipping Thoughts | Last Journey and FNP Media.

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with 386 outlets in more than 120 cities pan India. The company also has ten luxury venues in Delhi NCR to offer vast spaces to host social and corporate gatherings. FNP is consciously foraying into various fields to make your special moments even more memorable, be it your birthday or even your wedding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)