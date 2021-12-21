JioFiber crosses 1 lakh fiber broadband connections mark in Uttarakhand

JioFiber, the high-speed fiber broadband service of Reliance Jio, has achieved the milestone of over one lakh fiber broadband connections across Uttarakhand.

JioFiber is now available in 17 towns and cities across the state, including Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Rudrapur, Nanital, Mussoorie, Roorkee, Rishikesh, Kashipur, Jaspur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Kotdwar and Vikasnagar.

In a statement, Reliance Jio said JioFiber has become the first choice of the fiber broadband customers in the state and is rapidly expanding itself to cover other parts of Uttarakhand soon.

JioFiber has helped thousands of families to stay connected during the pandemic ensuring seamless communication and connectivity.

