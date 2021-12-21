Left Menu

JioFiber crosses 1 lakh fiber broadband connections mark in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 15:18 IST
JioFiber, the high-speed fiber broadband service of Reliance Jio, has achieved the milestone of over one lakh fiber broadband connections across Uttarakhand.

JioFiber is now available in 17 towns and cities across the state, including Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Rudrapur, Nanital, Mussoorie, Roorkee, Rishikesh, Kashipur, Jaspur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Kotdwar and Vikasnagar.

In a statement, Reliance Jio said JioFiber has become the first choice of the fiber broadband customers in the state and is rapidly expanding itself to cover other parts of Uttarakhand soon.

JioFiber has helped thousands of families to stay connected during the pandemic ensuring seamless communication and connectivity.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

