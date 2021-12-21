Poonawalla Fincorp Loans: The Easiest Option for Diverse Financing Needs

Get the right financing option for all your unique requirements Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Poonawalla Fincorp, formerly known as Magma Fincorp, is a trusted name in the industry for offering best-in-class services to their customers. With a strong network of 250+ branches, the company has more than 5 lakh happy customers. For those looking for a trusted partner to take a loan for their financial needs, Poonawalla Fincorp offers a diversified loan portfolio to suit every need. One can take loans at attractive interest rates with easy application process and quick approval, all this without any hidden charges. Here's a look at the different loan products offered by Poonawalla Fincorp. Personal Loans For those looking for funds for personal needs like wedding, medical emergencies, overseas travel, or debt consolidation, Poonawalla Fincorp offers a personal loan at attractive interest rates. Poonawalla Fincorp Personal Loan can be availed at zero hidden charges and one can get quick approvals, easily. Professional Loans Professionals like doctors, chartered accountants (CAs), and company secretaries (CS) can boost their practice by taking professional loans. These collateral-free loans can be taken at interest rates starting at 9.99% p.a. at flexible tenures up to 60 months. Business Loan Self-employed individuals looking to boost their business, can choose to take collateral-free Poonawalla Fincorp Business Loan at attractive interest rates to meet their business needs. With a 100% digital process, they offer loan up to Rs. 30 lakh with a flexible tenure up to 36 months. Pre-owned Car Loan Offering 90% of the pre-owned value, Poonawalla Fincorp offers a Pre-owned Car Loan amount of up to Rs. 30 lakh on a pre-owned car. With minimal document requirements and attractive interest rates, one can get quick approval and disbursal along with swift processing. One can also tailor the repayment schedule as per their capabilities. Medical Equipment Loan To meet the needs of the growing healthcare market, Poonawalla Fincorp offers medical equipment loans to help individuals meet their goals easily. Starting at Rs. 1 lakh, medical equipment loans can go up to Rs. 3 crore at attractive interest rates, starting at 9.99% p.a. With no pre-closure/foreclosure charges, the company is known for complete transparency, so there are no hidden charges. Auto Lease With an experienced team to design customised solutions for diverse business needs, Poonawalla Fincorp can help medium and large corporates fulfil their auto-leasing needs easily. With products like a finance lease and operating lease, they offer buying assistance and assistance on motor insurance and claim management. Loan against Property For borrowers seeking funding by pledging a collateral, Poonawalla Fincorp offers Loan against Property at nominal interest rates. With this hassle-free loan, borrowers can take a big-ticket loan for a longer tenure from the lender. These loans can be taken against a range of properties, with convenient doorstep services. With such a wide variety of products under one umbrella, Poonawalla Fincorp has emerged as one of the leading names in the industry. With a vision to be the most trust financial services brand, Poonawalla Fincorp offers quick and easy finance solutions to cater to different needs. About Poonawalla Fincorp Limited Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited) is a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance Company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company started operations nearly three decades back and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange in India (NSE). Consequent to the capital raise of Rs. 3,456 Crore in May’21, the Company is now part of Poonawalla Group with majority stake owned by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by Mr. Adar Poonawalla. The Company’s new identity “P” stands for Passion, Principles, Purpose, People and Possibilities. Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (“PFL”) has a widespread coverage with 296 branches across 21 States and a loan book of more than Rs. 14,000 crores. The Company offers a bouquet of financial products including Loans to Professionals, Business Loans, Personal Loans, Pre-Owned car loans, Mortgage finance and general insurance. For more information, please log on to: www.poonawallafincorp.com. Image: Explore a suite of customised solutions for diverse financial needs PWR PWR

