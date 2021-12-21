NHAI toll revenue to jump to Rs 1.40 lakh cr in 3 yrs: Gadkari

Left Menu

New Delhi, Dec 21 PTI Toll revenue of the NHAI will soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from Rs 40,000 crore per annum currently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.Addressing an event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that there is a huge opportunity for investors in Indias infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year. Our state-owned NHAIs current toll income is Rs 40,000 crore.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Toll revenue of the NHAI will soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from Rs 40,000 crore per annum currently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year. ''Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is Rs 40,000 crore. It will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the next three years,'' he said. Inviting investments in the infrastructure sector, Gadkari said that the size of the Indian economy is rising, so naturally, the internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

