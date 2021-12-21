Suez Canal Economic Zone signs $2.6 bln methanol plant contract

Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone on Tuesday signed a $2.6 billion contract to build a methanol plant at Egypt's Ain Sokhna port and industrial complex, it said in a statement. The project will be executed in two phases, with completion of the first by 2025 at an investment cost of about $1.6 billion. The second phase, with an estimated cost of about $1 billion, is to be completed over a further three years.

Targeted production capacity for the first phase is one million tonnes of methanol and 400,000 tonnes of ammonia per year.

