Enphase Energy India commissions 103 kWp rooftop solar project in Bengaluru

Enphase Energy India on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a rooftop solar project of 103 kilowatts-peak (kWp) in Bengaluru.

Without disclosing any financial details, the company said the project has been installed for IndiQube Lakeside, a co-working space provider.

The generated solar power will help meet 25 per cent of the total energy requirement of the property and offset 140 tonnes of CO2 emissions in a year, Enphase Energy India said in a statement.

''This carbon footprint reduction is equivalent to planting 900 trees every year. Leveraging Enphase's solar monitoring mobile app Enlighten, IndiQube can track solar energy production and monitor the system's health on a real-time basis,'' it said.

Enphase Energy is an energy technology company that delivers smart solutions to manage solar generation, storage and communication on a single platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)