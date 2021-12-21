NHAI toll revenue to jump to Rs 1.40 lakh cr in 3 yrs: Gadkari

Toll revenue of the NHAI will soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from Rs 40,000 crore per annum currently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year.

''Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is Rs 40,000 crore. It will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the next three years,'' he said.

Inviting investments in the infrastructure sector, Gadkari said that size of Indian economy is rising, so naturally, internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising.

The Union minister said conciliation committees should decide cases related to road infrastructure projects within three months, as delay in the decision-making process results in higher costs.

In its endeavour for faster settlement of claims through conciliation and reduce liabilities, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rigorously started the process of conciliation by constituting three Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts (CCIE) of three members each.

These committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance and the private sector.

