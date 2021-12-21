Left Menu

I&B ministry orders blocking of 20 anti-India YouTube channels, two websites

In a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the ministry of information and broadcasting, the ministry on Monday ordered blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and two websites spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet, it said.

The information and broadcasting ministry on Tuesday said in a ''closely coordinated'' effort with intelligence agencies, it has ordered blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites as they were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.

On Monday, the ministry issued two orders, one directing video sharing platform YouTube to block the 20 channels and the other, for blocking of the news websites. ''The channels and the websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India,'' the information and broadcasting ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The channels were used to post ''divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat etc'', it said.

The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, which has a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG, the statement said. ''In a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the ministry of information and broadcasting, the ministry on Monday ordered blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and two websites spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet,'' it said. Through two separate orders, ''one for 20 YouTube channels directing YouTube, and the other for two news websites, requesting department of telecom to direct the internet service providers for blocking of the news channels/portals'', the statement said.

