Azim Premji Foundation Leverages Salesforce Technology in Its COVID-19 Vaccination Program Across India

Initiative aims to cover 110 million individuals across 25 states by June 2022 Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM and Azim Premji Foundation (‘the Foundation’), a not-for-profit organization, today announced a collaboration for the use of VaxIT – an app – to enable the Foundation’s large on-the-ground program to help accelerate Covid-19 vaccination across India. The Foundation’s program that will use VaxIT is spread across 25 states serving some of the most disadvantaged communities in the country.

The VaxIT app, developed on the Salesforce platform for Azim Premji Foundation and its partners, captures the status of vaccinations to help individuals plan and stay updated on their progress. The Foundation’s program aims to serve populations covered by over 3500 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHC). VaxIT, available as a mobile app on the Android app store, provides multi-language and offline capabilities to help volunteers, programme managers, field data administrators and others to support the vaccination process including efforts for outreach and mobilization, tracking of doses and planning.

The collaboration comes at a time when, when there appears to be sufficient supply of vaccines across the country, while factors such as mobilization and outreach with accurate data remain the challenges in getting closer to 100% of the country’s population vaccinated.

Comments on the news: Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation, said, “Throughout the pandemic, we have organized ourselves to provide a comprehensive response to the situation --- addressing healthcare and humanitarian needs – both inextricably tied dimensions of the crisis. This collaboration with Salesforce is an important element in our large-scale program to support the country’s Covid-19 vaccination effort.” Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO, and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “At Salesforce, we are deeply committed to our people and the communities in which we live and work, we firmly believe that business and technology can be a powerful platform for change. As we race to deliver one of the largest mass vaccination campaigns in human history, we believe our collaboration with Azim Premji Foundation will help with the safe and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across India.” About Salesforce Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About Azim Premji Foundation Azim Premji Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that has been working since 2000 with the elementary education system in rural government schools. Azim Premji Foundation includes– i. Field Institutes, our network of District Institutes and Schools that currently work to improve the public education system in India; ii. Philanthropy, the grants organization, that provides financial support through multi-year grants to not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) who serve the most vulnerable in our society, iii. University in Bengaluru, set up in 2010, to run teaching programs and conduct research to contribute to the social sector in India, and to be an exemplar higher education institution – with inclusion and quality. https://azimpremjifoundation.org/ PWR PWR

