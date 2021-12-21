Left Menu

Draft bill on birth & death registration has provision to link data with other databases: Govt to LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:46 IST
Draft bill on birth & death registration has provision to link data with other databases: Govt to LS
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The draft amendment to the Registration of Birth and Death Act has a provision to update the database of births and deaths with other databases, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this on the day Parliament approved a bill to link the electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem -- a move strongly opposed by the opposition parties.

Rai was replying to a question on whether the government has any proposal to link birth and death certificates with Aadhaar to maintain real-time databases of citizens and update NATGRID database.

''Following consultations with the concerned Union Ministries and Departments and all the State Governments and Union Territories, a draft amendment to the Registration of Birth & Death (RBD) Act, 1969 was placed in public domain from October 18, 2021 to December 2, 2021 for comments, which inter alia includes a provision to use the database of births and deaths to update various databases,'' Rai said in the written reply.

Replying to another question, the minister said as per Section 17 of the RBD Act, any person may cause a search to be made by the Registrar for any entry in a register of births and deaths and may obtain an extract from such register relating to any birth or death.

He also said till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021