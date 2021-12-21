Left Menu

Theft of jewellery from express trains: 2 women arrested by Thane cops

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:10 IST
Theft of jewellery from express trains: 2 women arrested by Thane cops
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women from Gulbarga in neighbouring Karnataka have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from passengers of long-distance trains, police in Thane in Maharashtra said on Tuesday.

On December 11, jewellery worth Rs 3.02 lakh was stolen from a 42-year-old woman who was trying to board the Tapovan Express at Kalyan station, after which a probe zeroed in two suspects who were spotted at Chinchpokli suburban station in Mumbai on December 15, Kalyan Railway police STF senior inspector Gajendra Patil said.

''The jewellery stolen in the Tapovan Express incident as well ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh stolen in another case have been recovered. The two accused are Rekhar Kamble and Roza Kamble. They are originally from Gulbarga in Karnataka but reside in Saat Rasta area of Mumbai currently,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021