Remittances from Egyptians abroad decline y/o/y in Sept to $2.62 bln - statement
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad declined year on year in September to $2.62 billion, falling from around $2.70 billion a year prior, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Overall remittances from the July-September quarter increased 1.5% year on year, the bank added.
