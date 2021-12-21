Left Menu

Hyundai Motor inaugurates new oxygen generator plant at Uthiramerur GH

Hyundai Motor India Foundation was also in the process of setting up oxygen plants in Kurinjipadi and Tondiarpet , both in Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:16 IST
Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI): Automaker Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has inaugurated a new oxygen generation plant, with a capacity to produce 50 litres per minute at the government hospital in Uthiramerur in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, under its philanthropic division Hyundai Motor India Foundation Initiative.

The plant, one of the three set up in Tamil Nadu, would address the oxygen requirement of 13 Intensive Care Unit beds in the hospital and also COVID-19 patients, a company statement said. Similar facilities have been set up in Cuddalore and Chennai.

''The ongoing pandemic has cast a spotlight on being prepared for any eventuality. Under our global vision, Progress for Humanity, we have been supporting the medical fraternity and community to strengthen the health infrastructure'', Hyundai Motor India Foundation, trustee Ganesh Mani S said.

Uthiramerur MLA K Sundar inaugurated the oxygen plant in the presence of company officials, including Mani, the statement said. Hyundai Motor India Foundation was also in the process of setting up oxygen plants in Kurinjipadi and Tondiarpet , both in Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

