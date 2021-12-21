NMR train services to resume from Wednesday
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
With the damaged railway track in the Mettualayam-Coonoor section of Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) being restored, the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam trains will resume from December 22, Railway officials said on Tuesday.
The services had been cancelled for the last one month due to landslides and falling of boulders on the track, particularly near the Hillgrove railway station, due to heavy rains, leading to disappointment among the tourists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Railway
- Mettupalayam
- Nilgiris
- Hillgrove
- Mettualayam
- Mountain Railway
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Banking on convincing start, Mizoram, Railways look for win in National Football Championship semis
Ministry of railways sanctions construction of two dedicated freight corridors: Union Minister informs RS
Senior Women's NFC: Railways beat Mizoram on penalties to enter final
J-K DGP chairs high-level meeting to review security for railways
SC expresses displeasure over encroachment on Railways land, ask authorities to find solution