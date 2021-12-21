Left Menu

NMR train services to resume from Wednesday

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:32 IST
With the damaged railway track in the Mettualayam-Coonoor section of Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) being restored, the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam trains will resume from December 22, Railway officials said on Tuesday.

The services had been cancelled for the last one month due to landslides and falling of boulders on the track, particularly near the Hillgrove railway station, due to heavy rains, leading to disappointment among the tourists.

