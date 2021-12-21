Travel ban on southern Africa 'inefficient' but EU states oppose lifting - Reynders

Brussels is pushing to lift an "inefficient" travel ban on southern African states over the Omicron variant, but European Union nations are reluctant to drop it, the EU's commissioner for justice Didier Reynders told Reuters on Tuesday. Reynders also said the European Commission was not in favour of measures adopted by seven EU governments that require vaccinated travellers from other EU nations to present a negative test, even if they have a valid COVID-19 pass.

He added the measures appeared to be partly justified by fears over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but that the executive Commission was still assessing whether they were proportionate and necessary. "We prefer to use for the free movement in Europe only the certificate (COVID pass) without additional measures," he said.

Reynders said more than 30 countries across the world were using the EU's COVID-19 travel pass, in addition to the 27 EU states, and over 80 more were also asking to use it. "It's becoming a global standard," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)