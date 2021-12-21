Left Menu

3 Omicron positive patients in Delhi have no travel history: Satyendar Jain

Three out of the 34 Omicron-positive patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital here do not have any travel history, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.Jain also reiterated the demand to stop all international flights, saying it is the only way to contain the spread of the new Covid variant in India.The LNJP Hospital has reported 34 cases of Omicron so far. Of the 34 patients, three do not have a travel history.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:16 IST
3 Omicron positive patients in Delhi have no travel history: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three out of the 34 Omicron-positive patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital here do not have any travel history, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Jain also reiterated the demand to stop all international flights, saying it is the only way to contain the spread of the new Covid variant in India.

''The LNJP Hospital has reported 34 cases of Omicron so far. Seventeen of them have been discharged. Of the 34 patients, three do not have a travel history. We are trying to ascertain if they came in contact with an Omicron-infected person who returned from a foreign country,'' he told reporters here.

''We have also come across some international travellers who tested negative for Covid before taking a flight to Delhi but came out positive upon arrival at the airport,'' he said.

Jain said Omicron originated in a foreign country and stopping all international flights is the only way to contain the spread of the new variant of concern.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of Omicron cases in the national capital has increased to 54.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021