Triumph Motorcycles launches new range of Gold Line, Special Edition bikes in India

Iconic British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has added nine motorcycles to its existing portfolio of 18 motorcycles with the launch of its new range of Gold Line and Special Edition bikes in the domestic market.

Triumph Motorcycle India's portfolio now consists of 27 bikes.

Of the nine new bikes, The Gold Line Edition range features six motorcycles while the Special Editions consist of three, all available for a limited period run of one year, the company said in a statement.

Bikes under the Golden Edition range starts at Rs 9.55 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.75 lakh, comprising Street Scrambler, Bonneville T100 , Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 black, Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville Speedmaster, according to the statement.

Motorcycles under the Special Edition start at Rs 8.85 lakh and go up to Rs 2.14 lakh, comprising Street Twin ECI, Rocket 3R 221 and Rocket 3GT 221, it said.

Showcasing the hand-painted gold lining skills of Triumph's expert paint shop and reflecting customer demand for brighter and more custom-inspired schemes, the new Bonneville Gold Line Editions bring a unique style to Triumph's renowned Modern Classic range, the company said.

The Gold Line Editions feature all the recent updates of the new Bonneville generation, including enhanced capability and performance, and more beautiful style, it added.

''We are delighted to launch the Gold Line and Special Edition range of motorcycles in India.

''There has been an increased demand from customers for custom painted motorcycles that set them apart from the rest, offering uniqueness and these limited-run paint schemes perfectly fit the bill,'' said Shoeb Farooq, business head at Triumph Motorcycles India.

The fact that the Gold Lines have custom hand-painted pinstripes adds a special touch to the overall ownership experience as well, he said.

The Gold Lines and Special Editions overall consist of nine motorcycles, thereby allowing us to offer the largest portfolio of motorcycles by any premium manufacturer in India. ''Our overall tally in India today stands at 27motorcycles across the Modern Classics, Roadsters and the Adventure ranges,'' added Farooq.

