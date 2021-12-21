Jet Freight Migrates from NSE-Emerge Platform to NSE and BSE Main Board

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The Equity Shares admitted to dealings from Tuesday, 21st December, 2021 on the Main Board-Capital Market Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

• The script ended on BSE at Rs. 48.35/- (4.88 %) & on NSE at Rs. 48/- (4.12%) on the day of the Migration to Main Board.

• The Equity Shares were listed on 6th December, 2016 with a upper circuit of 20% at a price of Rs. 33.60/-.

Jet Freight Logistics Limited (JFLL) (ISIN: INE982V01017), a leading Service Provider of Cargo Service, Cargo Transportation Service, and Freight Forwarders has migrated its Equity Shares from the NSE-Emerge Platform to the Mainboard of NSE & BSE and the shares admitted to dealings in the list of ‘B’ Group on the BSE Main Board & NSE Main Board-Capital Market Segment from Tuesday, 21st December 2021. In the year 2017, the Company issued equity shares on preferential basis to M/s Param Capital & Mr. Swapneel Shah. In the year 2018, The Company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1, to its equity shareholders. The Company declared Interim Dividend to its Equity Shareholders @1% during the Financial Year 2018-2019 and Financial Year 2021-2022. The Company grew by 44% in H1 Revenue from last year, PBT increased by 373% and Tonnage by 56%. Jet Freight leveraged its expertise in logistics for the transportation of routine Immunization and COVID-19 vaccines across key locations within the country. Jet Freight offers a wide variety of services to its clients and manages over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. It specializes in perishable, time-sensitive, general cargo, and is a known name in the market for customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo, and ODC consignments. A leading logistics solutions and freight forwarders today, Jet Freight has a strong presence in 10+ cities in India and caters to over 200 countries across the world with Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries in Dubai and Netherlands, having state-of-art technology that supports round-the-clock operational processes for enhanced efficiency and quicker response.

Mr. Richard Theknath, Chairman & Managing Director, Jet Freight said, “We are extremely delighted to inform about the Company’s milestone of migrating from the SME platform to NSE-Capital Market Segment & BSE Main Board by completing all the necessary listing formalities. I would like to thank our Airlines, Customers, Bankers, shareholders, Compliance Teams, Vendors and other stakeholders for the confidence they have shown in Jet Freight over the years. I would also like to thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication. As we move ahead, we hope to deliver more value for all our stakeholders by developing more compelling solutions, and acting with increased agility, speed, and efficiency in par with the changing dynamics of the ever-evolving industry. We have an experienced and empowered R&D team, diversified product portfolio, state-of-art infrastructure and many success stories which makes Jet Freight poised to leverage the growing market opportunities to the fullest.” About Jet Freight Established in 1986 with a vision to be the front-runner in the logistic industry, Jet Freight is one of the leading freight forwarders today, offering complete logistics solutions. They offer a wide variety of services to their clients, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines and specialize in perishable, time-sensitive, and general cargo, while being a known name in the market for customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo, and ODC consignments. They have a strong presence in 10+ cities in India and cater to over 200 countries in the world with Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries in Dubai and Netherlands having state-of-art technology that supports round-the-clock operational processes for enhanced efficiency and quicker response. Their infrastructure is well-equipped with advanced technological enhancements to handle sensitive daily shipments under tight time schedules. Image: Mr. Richard Theknath - Chairman and Managing Director, Jet Freight Logistics ringing the bell at National Stock Exchange along with the other board members & National Stock Exchange Official PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)