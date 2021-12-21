Left Menu

NATO seeks "meaningful" dialogue with Russia early next year

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST
NATO will seek "meaningful" discussions with Moscow early next year to address concerns over Russia's actions, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We remain ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia and I intend to call a new meeting of the NATO-Russia Council as soon as possible in the new year," Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels.

"Dialogue with Russia needs to be based on the core principles of European security and to address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions. And it needs to take place in consultation with NATO's European partners, including with Ukraine," he continued.

