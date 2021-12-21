Left Menu

China and Germany should work together in green, digital economies, Xi tells Scholz

China's President Xi Jinping told Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday the two countries should actively explore new areas of cooperation such as in the new energy, green and digital economies, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In a phone call between the two leaders, Xi also said the world's second- and fourth-largest economies should realise the growth potential of trade in services, according to a readout of the conversation published by CCTV.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:53 IST
China's President Xi Jinping told Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday the two countries should actively explore new areas of cooperation such as in the new energy, green and digital economies, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Xi also said the world's second- and fourth-largest economies should realise the growth potential of trade in services, according to a readout of the conversation published by CCTV. China is Germany's biggest trading partner and the single most important market for the German automotive industry.

Xi said German companies were welcome to seize the opportunities brought by China's opening up and hoped Germany would in turn provide a fair business environment for Chinese investors. Scholz, who succeeded Angela Merkel as chancellor on Dec. 8, said Germany was willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in clean energy, the digital economy and services, CCTV reported, adding he also hoped the EU-China investment pact would take effect as soon as possible.

The European Parliament in May halted ratification https://www.reuters.com/world/china/eu-parliament-freezes-china-deal-ratification-until-beijing-lifts-sanctions-2021-05-20 of the pact, which was agreed in December 2020 after seven years of negotiations, until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians.

