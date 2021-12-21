Left Menu

Manappuram Finance plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:42 IST
Manappuram Finance plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Manappuram Finance on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

A meeting of the company's Financial Resources and Management Committee of the Board of Directors will be held on December 24 to decide on the capital raise plan.

''The company is desirous of offering secured, rated redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating to Rs 500 crore,'' Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The bond issuance is pursuant to the approval of the board of directors resolution passed at its meeting held on March 19, 2021.

Stock of Manappuram Finance closed at Rs 155.70 apiece on BSE down by 0.22 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021