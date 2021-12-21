Left Menu

Gambling den busted in Nashik, 27 arrested, items worth Rs 68 lakh seized

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:55 IST
Gambling den busted in Nashik, 27 arrested, items worth Rs 68 lakh seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A flat from where a gambling racket was being operated was raided on Tuesday in Nashik Road area, leading to the arrest of 27 people and seizure of goods worth Rs 68 lakh, police said.

The confiscated items include five cars, a two-wheeler and cash, the official said, adding that a case was registered by Upnagar polce station under IPC and Gambling Act provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021