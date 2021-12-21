Gambling den busted in Nashik, 27 arrested, items worth Rs 68 lakh seized

A flat from where a gambling racket was being operated was raided on Tuesday in Nashik Road area, leading to the arrest of 27 people and seizure of goods worth Rs 68 lakh, police said.

The confiscated items include five cars, a two-wheeler and cash, the official said, adding that a case was registered by Upnagar polce station under IPC and Gambling Act provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)