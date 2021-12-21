Travel agents urge Centre to consider homestay model for all states to boost tourism sector

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has urged the central government to consider the 'homestay' model adopted by the Uttarakhand government for other states as well, and said the initiative may help in kick-starting the economy besides boosting the tourism business.

The Uttarakhand government aims to boost the economy and the state's tourism sector through homestays, which are on their way to being prepared in the villages also. Around 3,600 homestays are registered so far providing employment to about 8,000 people, TAAI said in a statement.

Such baby steps would prove to be fruitful in the time to come, said TAAI President Jyoti Mayal.

Mayal added, ''We have already seen the worst and speaking from the wise man's perspective, we all must know the survival amid COVID-19 by now.'' ''We need to keep ourselves more than ready to go to any lengths if we want our tourism sector to flourish,'' said Mayal.

On the employment generated by these homestays, TAAI Vice-President Jay Bhatia said, ''This seems to be a welcoming move especially in the times when people who lost their jobs and breadwinners in this pandemic are in dire need of money.'' TAA's Honorary Secretary-General Bettaiah Lokesh said the government is already providing self-employment through various schemes and has also simplified the process of loans.

''This homestay plan will not only provide bread to the locals but also boost tourism from travellers who like to enjoy local and comfortable places rather than luxury hotels,'' he added.

TAAI as an industry stands strong and will try its best to come up with ideas to keep the flow alive and it wholeheartedly supports any good move like homestays that are directed towards strengthening the economy and boosting the travel sector, according to its treasurer Shreeram Patel.

