JSW Energy (Barmer) buys back shares for Rs 1,000 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:14 IST
JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has completed buy back of 100 crore equity shares for Rs 1,000 crore, the company said on Tuesday.
''JSW Energy (Barmer) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the buyback of 100,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par aggregating to Rs 1000,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Crore only),'' a regulatory filing said.
