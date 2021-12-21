JSW Energy (Barmer) buys back shares for Rs 1,000 cr

JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has completed buy back of 100 crore equity shares for Rs 1,000 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

''JSW Energy (Barmer) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the buyback of 100,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par aggregating to Rs 1000,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Crore only),'' a regulatory filing said.

