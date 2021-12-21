Left Menu

JSW Energy (Barmer) buys back shares for Rs 1,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:14 IST
JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has completed buy back of 100 crore equity shares for Rs 1,000 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

''JSW Energy (Barmer) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the buyback of 100,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par aggregating to Rs 1000,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Crore only),'' a regulatory filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

