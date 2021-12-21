Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life's new fund nets over Rs 2,200 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has collected over Rs 2,200 crore from over 1.18 lakh applications for its business cycle fund, which is an open-ended equity scheme following business cycle-based investing theme.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:18 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life's new fund nets over Rs 2,200 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has collected over Rs 2,200 crore from over 1.18 lakh applications for its business cycle fund, which is an open-ended equity scheme following business cycle-based investing theme. The fund was open from November 15-29, and was later reopened for subscription and has so far collected over Rs 2,200 crore, the fund house said without disclosing the current asset under management (AUM) of the fund.

A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said the fund has attracted over 1,17,800 applications, covering more than 10,500 pin codes across T30 (top 30 cities), B30 (beyond the top 30) and emerging markets.

With collection of over Rs 2,200 crore, it is one of the largest funds within this category of thematic schemes.

Economic cycles are divided into four phases -- expansion, peak, contraction and slump, which all impact the markets. This fund factors in both the macroeconomic phases, as well as the industry-specific developments in its investment strategy and through such dynamic allocation between various sectors and market-caps, the fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation to risk-aware equity investors, he said.

Established in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, formerly known as Birla Sun Life AMC, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life AMC Investments Inc. It had an AUM of over Rs 3.12 lakh crore for the quarter to September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021