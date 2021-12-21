CAG critical of PSUs borrowing fund to buy equity of another firm as part disinvestment

Criticising the practice of borrowing funds by a PSU to purchase equity stake in another PSU, government auditor Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said it defeats ''the spirit of disinvestment.'' The CAG made this observation while commenting on the disinvestment of Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) which was sold to Chennai Port Trust (ChPT). As part of strategic disinvestment, Government of India (GoI) sold (March 2020) its entire 66.67 per cent equity in Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) to Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) for Rs 2,383 crore, General Purpose Financial Audit Report on CPSEs presented in Parliament said. Due to poor financial condition, it said, ChPT had to raise a loan of Rs 1,775 crore at a rate of interest of 8 per cent per annum for purchasing the GoI’s stake in KPL. ''In addition to principal repayment, it put an additional interest burden of approximately Rs 142 crore (per annum) on the ChPT. Thus, the proceeds realised by GoI from disinvestment of KPL was substantially borrowed from the market by ChPT, which defeated the spirit of disinvestment,'' it said.

While carrying out the valuation of KPL, it said, the Transaction Advisor considered 20 per cent company specific discount/ additional risk premium under different valuation methods. Similarly, it said, private land held by THDC India Limited at and around Dehradun was discounted at 40 per cent over market price. Audit is of the view that given the significant impact such assumptions have on the reserve price, justification and underlying reasoning should have been clearly documented, it said. ''In order to validate the assumptions/ judgements made in the valuation process in strategic disinvestments, and to draw requisite assurance that the same were reasonable, the underlying justification and reasoning may be clearly articulated and consistently documented as they have a significant impact on the reserve price and valuation of assets,'' it said.

The mechanism of Independent External Monitor needs to function as per its terms of reference so that it can serve its intended purpose of overseeing the transaction process of strategic disinvestments as they are being undertaken, and vet the valuation of the CPSEs/ units, on a concurrent basis, it said.

As against the Revised Estimates of Rs 65,000 crore for disinvestment proceeds during the year 2019-20, the actual achievement was only Rs 50,299 crore, thus registering a shortfall of 23 per cent.

The report also said that the Cabinet approved (November 2018) the mechanism and procedure for sale of the enemy shares held under the custody of Custodian of Enemy Property for India. ''The sale proceeds of such enemy shares were to be deposited as disinvestment proceeds in the Government account. An amount of Rs 1,881 crore was realized from sale of enemy shares during the year 2019-20,'' it said. However, the share certificates of enemy shares in 45 listed companies and 145 unlisted companies were not available with the Custodian and duplicate share certificates were yet to be issued, it said. Further, it said, the unlisted shares in the physical form were yet to be dematerialised for their disposal.

It suggested that steps may be taken expeditiously to finalise the process of issue of duplicate shares and dematerialisation of shares, towards monetisation of enemy shares within a specified timeframe.

