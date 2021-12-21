Samosa most binged snack of 2021; biryani top dish: Swiggy report

The humble samosa is India's ''most binged snack'' of 2021 with about 50 lakh orders, topping the list of the most ordered food during the year, according to food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy.

Coming a distant second in the top food orders of the year list was pav bhaji and gulab jamun with 21 lakh orders each, as per the sixth annual 'StatEATstics report' by Swiggy.

The love for 'desi samosa' was reflected in the fact that it was ordered ''six times more than chicken wings''.

''The most binged snack of the year was the Samosa with about 5 million orders on Swiggy...,'' it said in a statement.

When it came to India's top dishes in 2021, the StatEATstics report found biryani to be the undisputed dish, topping the charts for the sixth year in a row.

''In 2020, 90 Biryanis were ordered per minute and in 2021, India ordered 115 Biryanis per minute, or 2 Biryanis per second,'' Swiggy said, adding chicken biryani was ordered 4.3 times more than the vegetarian counterpart.

Interestingly, over 4.25 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering a chicken biryani, it added.

The StatEATstics report is based on orders received by Swiggy for food delivery, grocery on Instamart, pick up and drop service Swiggy Genie and HealthHub platforms between January and December 2021.

Grocery platform Instamart delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables alone in 2021.

Tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, and green chilies were the top five fruits and veggies delivered in under 30 minutes, it said.

As far as instant indulgence was concerned, Swiggy said 14 lakh packets of instant noodles, 31 lakh packets of chocolate and 23 lakh tubs of ice creams were delivered.

With COVID-19 still around, the war against the virus continued with 1 lakh masks and over 4 lakh soaps and handwashes ordered online during the year, it added.

The year also saw deliveries of over 70,000 packs of band-aid, 55,000 packs of diapers and 3 lakh packs of sanitary napkins in 15-30 minutes, as per the report.

